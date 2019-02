Seoul City Operates "BTS City Tour Bus" Until August

The city of Seoul is running a "BTS tour bus" until August 22nd.According to Seoul's "2019 Tourism Policy", city tour buses wrapped in BTS posters are going to be in operation. 8 tour buses are going to be available in total.The city of Seoul is consolidating its relationship with BTS as a means of marketing strategy. BTS is going to attend the opening ceremony of "The 100th Korean National Sports Festival". Plus, there is going to be a promotional booth for Seoul at BTS's world tour concerts that are taking place in Thailand, Hong Kong and more. In addition, the world-famous group is on "Discover Seoul Pass", an all-in-one pass for tourists for the sake of publicity . The pass allows tourists to experience more than 30 popular attractions for free as well as providing discounts on shows and duty-free shop. The pass is issued in an edition limited to only 100 thousand copies.Seoul city is also planning to operate a variety of programs such as "Namsan Cherry Blossoms Busking", "Bamdokkaebi Night Market", "K-Pop star Make-up Class", "K-food Cooking Class", "DMZ, JSA Tour Program" and more for tourists to enjoy and experience the city to the fullest.For more details regarding the pass, click here Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com