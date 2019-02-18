The Truth Of Sasaeng Rumor In J-HOPE's V LIVE That Set Remarkable Record

In celebration of J-Hope's 25th birthday, which is February 18th,went on air.Every time BTS members did a live broadcast to communicate with fans, there always has been massive love from fans as it is proved by likes and views.But this time, it was somewhat different. The clip gained more than 6.6 hundred million likes with 9.7 million viewers in real time. And as of 11:00 AM local time, the clip has garnered 7.4 hundred million likes and 1.1 million views in just 10 hours after its upload. Considering that the video has only been half a day old and has attained such remarkably large number of likes and views, it is thought to be on its way to become one of the BTS's V Live clips with the most likes and views.However, in the video, there was a part where an unidentified woman appears through a crack in the door. Some people raised doubts that the woman might be a sasaeng, Korean term for stalking fans. But some others refuted that she is just a staff member. Fans argued back and forth over whether she is a sasaeng or not.But the predominant view among the fans is that the woman in question is a staff member waving her hand at another staff member in the room to come outside. Because wherever BTS is, the place is always secured by guards so there is no way sasaeng could get in.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com