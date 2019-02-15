Father Of BANG SI HYUK Who Produced BTS, "All I Did Was Buy Him Guitar"

A K-Pop idol, BTS who is at the center of success both in and out of Korea was planned by Bang Si Hyuk(48), the CEO of BigHit Entertainment. It is being wondered where all the ability of his to scheme the whole process of producing BTS and making headway into the global market.A Korean local news media, Jeonbuk Ilbo interviewd Bang Keuk Yoon, Bang Si Hyuk's father. He graduated from Korea University, one of the Korea's finest universities, and is now a retiree of the Ministry of Labor.-How do you feel about being a father of Bang Si Hyuk, the father of "BTS"?"I am so happy as his parent. He turned the group into a world star and improved the nation's status. He even received a presidential award and was chosen as one of 'Billboard's International Power Players' and 'TIME's International Celebrities' That is where the reality kicked in for me. Everyone who I meet talks about him and BTS. I'm just thankful for all the people who showed support."-The name "Bangtan Boys" is a very unique name. What is the relationship like between producer Bang and BTS."The name 'Bangtan Boys' was come up in a purpose to give positive influence on teenagers by stopping social stereotypes and oppression and protecting one's own value. Each member was selected through 3-year-long selection process. They were trained to raise their own musical capacities. As a result, they were able to win Social Artist Award 2 years in a row at the. BTS says that they were fortunate to meet Bang and Bang says the opposite"-How were BTS's hits made."BTS's recent hits are songs that were created by Bang helping each member write lyrics and compose by themselves so that they can be not just good singers but good artists. They wrote songs about adolescents as they used to be themselves. I think that's why their songs resonate with teenagers."-How was Bang when he was little."He was a kid who read books in his room all day. That's the habit that is making him gain weight. He learned Hangul when he was 5. He started reading books at that age. He read a lot because he was good at concentrating and reading fast. He read through books likewhich is for teenagers before he even got into elementary school."-Did he have musical talent when he was a kid."Since he read books all the time, he wasn't good at sports. So I bought him a guitar so that he could hang out with friends. He gradually got into playing guitar to a point where he started composing by himself. In middle school, he formed a band with some of his friends and performed songs he wrote and composed at Pagoda Park in Seoul. He even won a competition at a school field trip."-Is there anything you emphasized the importance of to him when he was little."I didn't have anything to say since he was always a top student in class. Believe it or not, all he did to prepare for exams was leaf through text books for 30 minutes. But he didn't hang out with friends a lot. So I sometimes explained to him how important it is to build good relationship and communicate when it comes to social life. The reason why I got him a guitar was to make him realize the importance. I heard he is well-reputed for leadership in the company though."-How did you feel when producer Bang told you he wants to do music for a living."I was so perplexed. I objected because it was never easy to make a living with music back then. He was even recommended by school to study law in Seoul National University because he was such a high achiever. So his grandfather desperately opposed. My wife and I was worried about his future as well. But we ended up deciding to trust him since he loved music so much and was a considerate guy. But we were always concerned since we knew nothing about the field. Looking back, he was thinking way ahead of us."-It must have not been a easy route for him. How supportive were you."To be honest, I feel sorry that I couldn't support him as a parent. But he made a zealous effort to a point where he won third place in "Yoo Jae Ha Music Contest". I realized how big the power of doing something a person loves and enjoys. My wife and I haven't been a big help to him when he established the company and while running it. Fortunately, the income he earned from music wasn't inconsiderable and he was financially supported by investors with his musicality as a guarantee. That is how he was able to make BTS successful. All I did was buy him a guitar."(Producer Bang started writing music in college and came into the spotlight by making hits such as Rain'safter joining JYP Entertainment in 1997.)-What would you like to say to parents with kids."The world has changed a lot. When we were young, we often chose to study law or commerce in order to get a decent job to make a living. But these days, you have to encourage your kids to do things they love and enjoy so that they find fun in them and endeavor to become successful. But I think it's important that kids read lots of books. The more they read books, the easier studying becomes. It also improves capacity for self determination."Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com