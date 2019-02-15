ITZY Members Show Up In BTS's Music Video?

JYP's newly debuted girl group, ITZY is currently in the center of attention as a new new K-pop group that JYP has freshly presented.Each member had gone through years of training before debut on the 12th. But that is not the first time that some of the members showed themselves in public.It has been discovered that Shin Ryujin and Shin Yuna appeared in BTS's music videos in the past.These two girls appeared in BTS'sthat was released on August 2017.The video is about a story of each BTS member with their respective female friends. Ryujin showed up as J-Hope and Jimin's friend and Yuna as Jungkook's friend.In the story, Ryujin is J-Hope's dance partner while Jimin is in a position where he has to third wheel. And Yuna becomes friend with Jungkook who is wheelchair bound in a hospital.Even though they were trainees, they were acclaimed by fans because of their dancing skill and natural acting.Let's watch the music video to see if we can notice the girls!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com