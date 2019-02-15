본문 바로가기

Body

ITZY Members Show Up In BTS's Music Video?

voomvoom 2019.02.15 15:24
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
 
Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

 
JYP's newly debuted girl group, ITZY is currently in the center of attention as a new new K-pop group that JYP has freshly presented.
 
Each member had gone through years of training before debut on the 12th. But that is not the first time that some of the members showed themselves in public.
 
It has been discovered that Shin Ryujin and Shin Yuna appeared in BTS's music videos in the past.
 
These two girls appeared in BTS's Love Yourself Highlight Reel that was released on August 2017.
 
The video is about a story of each BTS member with their respective female friends. Ryujin showed up as J-Hope and Jimin's friend and Yuna as Jungkook's friend.
 
Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

 
Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

 
Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

 
In the story, Ryujin is J-Hope's dance partner while Jimin is in a position where he has to third wheel. And Yuna becomes friend with Jungkook who is wheelchair bound in a hospital.
 
Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

 
Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

 
Even though they were trainees, they were acclaimed by fans because of their dancing skill and natural acting.  
 
Let's watch the music video to see if we can notice the girls!
 
 
By Jay Yoo and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡