iKON SONG YUNHYEONG ♥ MOMOLAND DAISY- Are They Dating??

iKON's Yunhyeong, 24, and MOMOLAND's Daisy, 20, are caught up in rumors saying the two are dating.On the 14th, which also happens to be Valentine's Day, Sports Seoul reported that a person related in the music sector had stated, "Song Yunhyeong and Daisy are dating. They started dating around three or four months ago."Another person involved said, "The two's relationship is already known by other people around them. They have busy schedules and can't see each other often but the two do care for each other."Song Yunhyeong made his debut as the sub vocalist in iKON in 2015, and Daisy debuted in 2016 as the main rapper and main dancer of MOMOLAND, both gaining significant popularity.However, the two entertainers' companies left differing remarks regarding the status of their relationship and their stance on the rumors.YG Entertainment, Yunhyeong's company, stated that "they have met with good feelings a few times, but they are not dating," and denied their dating status. On the other side, Daisy's company said that "it is true that they have been seeing each other with good feelings for the last three months," and acknowledged their dating relationship.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com