The Real Reason BTS Got Called to the GRAMMYS??

BTS made their entrance onto the stage as presenters at the LA Staples Center for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10th as the first Koreans to ever make an appearance at the ceremony.RM took the mic to present the award for Best R&B Album, saying in English, "Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed about standing on the Grammy stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true, and we'll be back."BTS being called to the Grammys as a presenter after not being nominated for an award themselves seems to be a certain sign that they had to make an appearance at the award ceremony one way or another. Media from both the United States and South Korea are analyzing BTS' invitation as a means by the Grammys to use the influence of the exceedingly popular group by getting them on the show by whatever means.In fact, BTS was given quite the honor at the Grammys by being given seats closer to the front than some nominees in the Big Four Categories, even though they were not nominees themselves. Sitting in front of BTS were the CEO from Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick Lamar's label company, and the founder of Motown, the labeling company that brought up Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson's The Jackson 5.The Grammys are renown as the world's top music awards ceremony, boasting history and tradition, but has received some backlash during the recent years. As the majority of award recipients have been white, it has been criticized as the "White Grammys," and last year at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, they recorded their worst viewing rate to date, with 19.81 million viewers.So it only makes sense that the Grammys would pull the BTS card this year in order to break through the low ratings and color discrimination controversy. And it appears that the plan was carried out successfully, as the Grammys saw the proof of BTS' effectiveness in the numbers.Interest in the Grammys exploded on social media even after only just announcing that BTS would be attending the show as presenters. BTS was the most talked about out of all the stars attending the Grammys, and the day the announcement was released, Grammy searches increased by 40%. Compared to last year, viewers of the Grammys increased by more than 100,000. American media also went crazy over the news of BTS attending the latest Grammys.