EXO CHANYEOL's Adorable Sleeping Habits??

voomvoom 2019.02.14 10:58
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Chanyeol from EXO has an interesting way of sleeping that you may have never thought about before.
 
Chanyeol is known for his slim, tall figure, with a height of 185 cm according to his official profile. However, some fans think that he may even be taller than what they said.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
What makes fans think that? It is because Chanyeol is so tall he hangs off the edge of his bed! Beds this size are fine for people with an average height, but for Chanyeol, normal beds are too short.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
He has made fans and viewers alike laugh aloud when they see videos or pictures of him sleeping on his bed, either straight up and down with his feet peeking out at the end of the bed, or sleeping sideways across the bed do that he does not hang off the sides.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Fans have commented on these pictures, saying things like "I think he's gotten taller since his debut," "Looking at his proportions, I'd believe it if you said he was 190 cm tall," and "I guess those are the downfalls of being too tall."
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
If anything, fans like him even more for his height. Just more to love, after all!
 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com
