YG Gives a Heads Up On WINNER And IKON's Music Release

On the 11th, YG has made an announcement as to new year's plan for WINNER and iKON.He first mentioned iKON. He said, "B.I asked me how I think about Bobby and him making a hip-hop album together before releasing iKON's album" he continued, "I actually had that idea on my mind so I agreed. They are currently working on it" "Considering post production like recording and shooting music videos, it will release in around May" he added. He also said that iKON will release new music subsequent to B.I and Bobby's album.About WINNER, he talked about the conversation he had with WINNER in LA. He said, "The members told me they want to postpone their regular album that was set to release in February" he delivered, "They fell short of time due to their hectic schedule and they also said they want to make additional tracks".He concluded, "WINNER is solely working on their music. We will announce the release date as soon as they wrap it up".While iKON's B.I and Bobby is in the process of making a duo album, WINNER's Song Mino and Kang Seungyoon are working on their respective solo albums. YG said, "I think Song Minho is in his prime. So I told him to prepare the next album. So the next one will release within this year" "And Kang Seungyoon's solo album is finally happening after being in YG for 9 years" "Kim Jinwoo and Lee Seunghoon's solo tracks are going to be included in this WINNER's upcoming regular album" he added.andvoomvoomk@gmail.com