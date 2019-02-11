JYP's New Girl Group, ITZY Drops Stunning Visual of Their Debut Song, "DALLA DALLA"

ITZY, JYP's new K-pop girl group has released a music video for their debut song,The view has exceeded 4.1 million in just 9 hours after its release, making the video earn the title as one of the idol groups' debut music videos ever to be most liked and watched in the first 24 hours.The 3 minute and 46 second long music video has been gaining favorable publicity attributed to the visually striking scenes and charismatic performances. On top of that, what people are highly praising is how confident and independent the girls look just like the lyrics they sing in the song.As a K-pop group that is from one of the Korea's biggest entertainment companies, it has succeeded in living up to fans' high expectation and is currently being held in high repute.Just like the title of the music,, which means "Different" in Korean, the group is being looked forward to show something different from what other girl groups have exhibited.ITZY's digital single album is going to be available on all streaming platforms at 6 PM on February 12th local time.andvoomvoomk@gmail.com