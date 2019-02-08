PHOTO: BTS JIN And SUGA's Contrasting Likings For Color

Everybody has their personal favorite color. Or at least, they must have a preference over a specific color. Just like others, Jin and Suga seem to have their own ones as it has been spotted numerous times in the past.In the photos, Jin clearly has a thing about pink color. But you should be careful, because he elucidated that he does not mess with hot pink. The type of pink he cherishes is baby pink, which might give some people a hard time understanding the difference between the two. But there definitely is a distinction.Up next, Suga loves black, a color that somehow suits his "coolness" that has been portrayed.It is known that even in Summer, when the weather is scorching hot, Suga couldn't care less about how hot the weather is. He still sticks to outfits in the color he prefers. This proves how much he loves black because it is commonly known that black color absorbs heat.These two polar opposite tastes for colors often stick out more especially when Jin and Suga stand or sit right next to each other.Even their clothes racks entirely contrast. The one on the left, which is obviously Suga's, is all black. And on the right side, Jin's rack is predominantly pink-colored outfits including a pair of shoes.Looking through all these photos, it is undisputed that the colors they love so much actually suit them in the most perfect manner possible. Plus, it is somehow surprising how their respective personalities are similar to the vibe that the each color radiates.andvoomvoomk@gmail.com