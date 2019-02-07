BTS's Speech Becomes the Textbook for Korean Students Who Hope To Be Global Leader

It is very evident that BTS is leading the K-pop phenomenon both domestically and internationally.Recently, BTS is being known as not only a group of artists but also as a topic of classes being covered for students in and out of the country.In Chungchungbuk-Do in Korea, an English reading comprehension class called "I am BTS" is set to be held at Peace Memorial Park from March 9th to 30th.This weekly course covers the BTS's speech at UN that took place last September. The class focuses on improving students' English ability as well as functioning as a stepping stone for students' dream as a global leader by translating the script of the speech and reciting it themselves.The class is for middle school students and is free of charge.Furthermore, there is another news about a class regarding the globally popular boy band.Recently, on the homepage of DeCal program of UC Berkley, an introduction of a course called "Next Generation Leaders: BTS" has been posted.This 2-credit-sociology course is based on Decal Program where courses are made and managed by students. But it is still legitimate and courses of the program are sought after by many students because of interesting topics that each course covers such as cooking, Harry Potter and so on.The world is getting better for people who have a thing for K-pop, especially BTS, now that they can study and learn more about their favorite artists at the same time.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com