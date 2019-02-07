BTS Is Set To Show Up At THE GRAMMY'S For The First Time As Korean

BTS is known to be set to participate in thefor the first time as a Korean artist.As it has been announced by the, BTS isn't qualified, more like overachieved to be exact, for a Best New Artist nomination due to theown standard.Lots of fans were bummed at the disappointing news. However, a news that is invigorating enough for fans has come up. It is that BTS is set to present an award at thethat is planned to be held on the 10th of this month at Los Angeles Staples Center with which category the world-famous group will present undecided yet.As it is the first time for Korean Artists to take part in the world's most prestigious awards, K-pop fans are more than hyped to learn the news and it is being highly anticipated.Meanwhile, fans who heard the news are showing their pleasure by saying "You can't spell gRAmMY without ARMY"Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com