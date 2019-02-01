Top Restaurants From EXO's Food Connesiure D.O!

Do Kyung-soo from EXO, otherwise known as D.O., has reportedly made a list of his favorite places to eat out at all around Korea.It was recorded inthat D.O. was reportedly asked by Kai at one point how he knows so many good places to eat. To this, D.O. responded, "I check for restaurants I'm interested in from Korea's 'Blue Ribbon' and the international 'Michelin Guide,' and I go find them whenever I get the chance. You can see reviews and star ratings when you look them up on Google Maps, too. So I refer to those and went to different places one by one to see how they tasted and I ended up building my own list of tasty places. I go to good places as I go to and leave shooting sets on dramas because I want to eat something delicious for each meal. I like trying new good restaurants, you know."On this list of favorite restaurants, D.O. included other regions and cities in Korea besides just Seoul, but we will focus on just five places that he mentioned in Korea's capital, Seoul. Many of these places even have his signature! Let's check out a few of these recommendations!Stir-fried octopus & rice ballsAddress: 21-7, Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, SeoulLamb skewersAddress: 2 Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, SeoulBlueberry yogurt & earl grey yogurtAddress: 106-2 Palpan-dong, Jongno-gu, SeoulRadish rice with meat and stewsAddress: 122-18 Nonhyeon 1(il)-dong, Gangnam-gu, SeoulRibs and octopus stew (seafood restaurant)Address: 29 Naruteo-ro 10-gil, Jamwon-dong, Seocho-gu, SeoulIf you ever find yourself in Seoul with a hankering for some good food, be sure to check out these places! D.O. knows what he's talking about when it comes to good places to eat!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com