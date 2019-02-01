How To Make Cute Sauna Towel Hats Like BTS??

Saunas, called Jjimjilbangs in Korea, are popular amongst all kinds of people. Even BTS went to on in one of their recent episodes ofuploaded on January 30th.Throughout the entire episode, all members are wearing a peculiar hat on their heads for the majority of the show. Upon closer inspection, it's actually a hand towel! This is actually a common way to "wear" your towel around in saunas or jjimjilbangs in Korea. So common, in fact, that it even has a name- "Yang meori" or "sheep head," named after how the two knobs on the side of the head look like sheep ears.The first step in making this hat is to lay out your towel and fold it longways into three equal sections.Then, grab one of the ends and start rolling it over itself inside-out a few times.Repeat on the other side. If the hat is too wide or loose (or slim and tight), just roll a few more times on both sides until it fits your head just right!As you can see, t's not hard to make at all! It can be made and undone very quickly once you get the hang of it. You can even see RM unraveling his to hang around his neck as he gets ready to head into the hot room!Although some people say that it's just used for its cute looks, others say that the cute towel hat helps to keep sweat from running into your eyes in the hot parts of the sauna. Nevertheless, people can be seen wearing it all around inside!You don't have to be in Korea or even in a jjimjilbang to try on this cute hat- try it for yourself and feel like BTS and your other favorite Korean celebrities!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com