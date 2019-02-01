ITZY to Officially Debut February 12th With Debut Song "DALLA DALLA"!!

JYP Entertainment has officially announced the debut date for their newest girl group, ITZY!As soon as the clocks striked 12 and the calendars turned to February, JYP announced on the ITZY homepage and Twitter that ITZY will debut with their music video as soon as it becomes Monday, February 11th. They also posted a music video teaser for their debut song,In the music video, the five girls pull their suitcases into an elevator, open their luggage, discover a CCTV and cover it up. When the elevator doors open, the five girls have transformed their look into a power girl-crush vibe as a clip of music, apparently from their to-be-released song, is played.Following the music video release, ITZY will then release the title song for their first single,, the next day, Tuesday, February 12th at 6pm.Fans are already going crazy over the girl-power group, that give off a strong vibe. Having only listened to the short clip of music in the teaser video, fans are already calling it a "bop" and saying these girls are already "on fire."Official member teaser images are also released on the official ITZY Twitter account, gathering increasing attention from fans in Korea and in countries worldwide. We can't wait to see what this new group has in store!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com