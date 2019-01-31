BTS Game?? BTS WORLD Teaser Released!

BTS is releasing a video game, and they have released their first video teaser!The game, titled, is a work by the gaming company Netmarble in collaboration with Big Hit Entertainment.The teaser was tweeted on the BTS WORLD Official Twitter account with a link to see the short 30-second game teaser on the Netmarble Global YouTube channel.Little is known about the game currently, and gameplay graphics were not a part of this teaser. Fans are showing their excitement by commenting and sharing the tweet and video.We look forward to any new information that comes out about BTS WORLD!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com