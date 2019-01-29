Touching Message Hidden Within the New Hit BTS Movie??

Seoul theaters are currently showing the cinema concert BTSamidst great acclamation. The film captures the BTS performance at Jamsil Seoul Sports Complex last year during August 25th and 26th that gathered 90 thousand spectators. Despite being shown in only roughly 280 theaters, not even 1/5th of the amount of theaters showing the current best-selling movie,, the BTS movie soared up to the second spot with an accumulated 181 thousand views as of January 28th.was shown on January 26th across the globe in 96 countries including Korea, the USA, England, France, and more. We at VoomVoom went to the screening to check it out for ourselves!"On the 28th I went to the ScreenX (a special theater with three large screens- two on the side and on in front) Sing-Along (where viewers are free to sing to the songs while watching the movie) screening. Everyone was hesitant at first, but it was really cool when RM shouted "stand up" and everyone got out of their seats. As the concert continued, we all sang aloud to the songs and had a lot of fun. There were also a lot of ARMYs who brought their ARMY bomb to wave around!"Our VoomVoom editor who when to see the movie for herself said there were touching moments throughout the movie.Last November during the showing of, I got a little choked up at the end when it said "SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR WINGS, ARMY." This time, at the end it said "SPECIAL THANKS TO THE BIGGEST LOVE, ARMY." Everyone was touched.For those that have the opportunity to watch themovie in Korea, you could receive one of a limited amount of special BTS postcards. It's too bad that the movie will only be in theaters for two weeks, but most fans were satisfied with the fact that they could experience a BTS performance like that with big screens. VoomVoom met with a few ARMYs to get their opinions on the movie."I was so happy while watching the entire movie.""They do live performances really well. I want to watch it again."I think everyone who watched the movie experienced similar feelings to those comments above. If you are a Bangtan fan, ARMY, we definitely recommend this movie to you!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com