What Happened to ROSÉ in This Picture??

BLACKPINK fans and other netizens alike have been taken aback by a certain picture of Rosé that has been going around the internet.Take a look first, and see what you think.Notice anything a bit off??At first glance, many people are saying that Rosé seems like she is in a magic show, where the magician splits her body into two parts.Not only is she naturally skinny with a thin waist, but the way she is turned and the billowy, flowy shoulders of her outfit cover most of her arm, bent at the elbow, and make it seem like her upper body is separated from her lower body.Some netizens even said it looks like Jennie is holding on to the top of Rosé and pulling her away.What do you Voomies think? Did your eyes fall for the illusion or did you catch it right away? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com