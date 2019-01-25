PHOTOS: Five Ways BTS Hyungs Spoil Their Maknaes

Photo from Online Community
In BTS sometimes the hyungs
seem more like babies. However, the maknae
line, or the younger BTS members know very much that they are well-loved, though it is not always expressed in the ways people expect. Here are five ways the BTS hyungs
love after their younger members!
1. "I raised you on my back!"
This is what the Bangtan hyungs
like to say. Of course, the truth can always be contended with, but I suppose the hyungs
can receive a little credit for trying their best in their own way.
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
2. Express affection at the most unexpected moments
Despite often being the ones taken care of, it is the hyungs
in BTS that actively show their affection. Though maybe not always in ways the younger members prefer.
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
3. Lean on them as if it is the most natural thing in the world
We wouldn't call the hyungs
clingy, but sometimes, it is hard to determine which side is demanding the love and which side is giving it.
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
4. Approve of whatever they do
One thing the BTS hyungs
deserve credit for is their skills of affirmation. It seems as if whatever their little brothers do seems cute and pretty and just more than enough in their eyes.
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
5. Make them laugh (or at least try to!)
As silly as the BTS hyungs
are, it never fails to make the maknaes
laugh. If only the maknaes
knew that laughing is what makes the hyungs
the most happy.
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
By Bongbong
and SongGirl
voomvoomk@gmail.com