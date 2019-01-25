PHOTOS: Five Ways BTS Hyungs Spoil Their Maknaes

In BTS sometimes theseem more like babies. However, theline, or the younger BTS members know very much that they are well-loved, though it is not always expressed in the ways people expect. Here are five ways the BTSlove after their younger members!1.This is what the Bangtanlike to say. Of course, the truth can always be contended with, but I suppose thecan receive a little credit for trying their best in their own way.2.Despite often being the ones taken care of, it is thein BTS that actively show their affection. Though maybe not always in ways the younger members prefer.3.We wouldn't call theclingy, but sometimes, it is hard to determine which side is demanding the love and which side is giving it.4.One thing the BTSdeserve credit for is their skills of affirmation. It seems as if whatever their little brothers do seems cute and pretty and just more than enough in their eyes.5.As silly as the BTSare, it never fails to make thelaugh. If only theknew that laughing is what makes thethe most happy.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com