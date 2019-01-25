"Prepared a Gift for Fans in 2019" BTS V Releases Teaser of His Self-Composed Song

BTS member Teahyung, otherwise known as V, uploaded a 20-second video under the caption "self-composed song" on the BTS official Twitter account yesterday.The 20-second teaser video showed Taehyung in a studio. Lit up in purple lighting all that could be heard was a gentle and sweet piano melody, which was cut suddenly when the video ended, leaving fans with only what seemed to be the prelude of the new song.Around ten days ago, on the 15th of January, when the seven BTS members went up for theiracceptance speech at the High One Seoul Music Awards, Taehyung mentioned something about preparing a present for ARMY."You all know that I have been taking pictures for around five years now," Taehyung began when the mike was turned over to him, "All the pictures that I have taken, all those memories, they were all made by you ARMY." Under the roar of the fans, V continued, "That is why this 2019 I have a prepared a gift for you. It is something I have worked really hard on. It will come out soon, and I hope all of you will enjoy it."Since BTS's debut in 2013, V has periodically participated in the writing and composition process. In 2015, V helped put together, from the album HwaYang Yeon Hwa Pt 1, and also played a big role in the composition process of his solo, from the second WINGS album released in 2016.Developing his composition skills further, in 2017, V announced his first official completed self-composed song,, co-written with BTS's leader RM. This new song is to be officially his second self-composed song, and many are expectant to hear the complete version.Recently diving into personal compositions, solo covers, and even solo albums, the BTS members' talents and skills only seem to advance further with their skyrocketing popularity. Jimin's self-composed song,, which hit a streaming record of 30 million on Sound Cloud, testifies to the results. What else have they done? With a fandom like ARMY and a seemingly endless package of talents, despite their already infinite achievements, the focus cannot be on how much BTS have done, but on how much farther they can go.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com