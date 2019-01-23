The Place Where You Can Try Dishes That BTS Members Made Themselves

On the 57th and 58th episodes of, BTS tried making Italian food with the help from chef Park, Junwoo. BTS divided into 3 groups to compete with each other with the food they made and the chef was the judge to decide whose dish is the best.There, each team cooked their own dishes with ingredients such as beef tenderloin, sirloin, and chicken along with different types of pasta.Even though Team Ref (RM, J-Hope, Suga) won and other team lost by a small margin, every dish they made looked so scrumptious that lots of fans showed a great deal of desire to try the food that the world-famous boy band made.Recently, Ondabile, the restaurant where BTS and chef Park filmed the episodes ofat made an announcement that the dishes that BTS made are going to be on the menu from January 25th to March 9th.The announcement goes as follows:*The period might vary depending on circumstances.* From 12Pm-6Pm: Only desserts are available and dinner is served from 6 PM.*Mondays are closed and Sundays are only for dessert cafe. (2/5 is closed due to Lunar New Year)*Advanced reservations are requested.*Add @ondabile on Kakaotalk and text to make a reservation. (From Tuesday to Sunday from 12 PM-12 AM)*Or you can call 070-7719-1301 to make a reservation. (From Tuesday to Sunday from 12 PM-12 AM)* Address: (Hannam-dong 28-2) B2, Dokseodang- 85, Yongsan-gu, SeoulThose who want to try the BTS members' signature menus should definitely visit the restaurant and have some nice flavors on your taste buds with the Italian dishes that are acclaimed by the chef and the BTS members.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com