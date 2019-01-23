본문 바로가기

Body

BTS SUGA Purchases Luxury Apartment in Prominent Neighborhood for 3 Million Dollars

voomvoom 2019.01.23 11:06
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photos from Online Community Naver Map Roadside View Screenshot

Photos from Online Community Naver Map Roadside View Screenshot

 
It is reported that BTS Suga purchased a luxury apartment in one of the most affluent neighborhoods in South Korea.
 
Photo from Naver Map Roadside View Screenshot

Photo from Naver Map Roadside View Screenshot

 
On the 20th of January, Biz Hankook reported that BTS Suga bought a luxury apartment around August of last year at a price of 3.4 billion Korean Won, which amounts to around 3 million U.S. dollars. The apartment is located in the prominent villa complex of UN Village and is one of the most popular neighborhoods amongst the Korean Chaebol, family clans who run the most prominent conglomerates in the country. Of these, a large portion of the Jung family of one of Korea's largest automobile companies, Hyundai Motors, lives in this complex. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Before purchasing this house, BTS Suga was known to have lived in a small flat around Samsung Joongang station in Seoul. According to the sources reporting, it is supposed that Suga bought the house without a loan. 
 
Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from Naver Map Roadside View Screenshot

Photo from Naver Map Roadside View Screenshot

 
Taeyang from Big Bang was known to have lived in this area until he left to complete his military service. Other well-known Korean celebrities are also known to reside in this very same neighborhood. 
 
Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

 
BTS Jin had also gained the media's attention for purchasing a luxury apartment around the end of last year. Jin's and now Suga's purchases testify to BTS's growing stardom and the direct changes that occur in the stars' personal lives. Starting from bottom up, these idols have come a long way and it can be said that maybe they, more than anyone, deserve the life that has opened up to them. 
 
By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡