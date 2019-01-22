JYP's New Girl Group Gives Fans Heads Up On Their Debut

On the 20th, JYP, one of the most renowned entertainment companies in Korea released a video of their new girl group that is set to make debut in a month.The 1 minute and 10 second-long video that is entitled PROLOGUE FILM: ITZY? ITZY! contains each member showing off their respective charms with diverse facial expressions as well as fashion that portrays them the best. What's more, the up-tempo music in the background spices up the overall atmosphere of the clip as much visually striking as the video is.As some of the members are already well-known to K-pop fans because of their appearances on K-pop audition shows in the past, it seems that they are already starting to have a solid fanbase, and will probably gain even more fans soon now that this video with the members radiating beauty is out.Surprisingly enough, despite the fact that it has only been 2 days since the release of the video, it has garnered almost 3 million views so far, proving that this soon-to-debut K-pop group has a great potential of acquiring massive popularity from the public.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com