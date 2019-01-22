BTS JUNGKOOK's One Mention of Downy Adorable Fabric Softener Causes the Item to Go Out of Stock

One mention from BTS Jungkook of the kind of fabric softener he uses, the item went out of stock almost overnight, to the point that even Jungkook himself wasn't able to restock his softener.
Known among the BTS members as the "Laundry Fairy," or the "Laundry Elf" Junkgook was already well-known among his fans for being responsible for the laundry of the whole team.
Not only had Jungkook once joked before that he wanted a drum washing machine as a present,
Thus it is no big wonder that on the
At this ARMY moved fast. Excited at being able to share the same scent of the person you love, BTS fans spread the word down the line and one by one ARMY started to stock up on their share of Downey Adorable fabric softener. Other fans began to edit photos with Jungkook and BTS advertising Downy Adorable. Downy Adorable also soon became the top search word for
On the 21st of January, Jungkook posted on the BTS official twitter: "ARMY...I had to go buy my fabric softener because it was running out but...it's all out of stock." With a purple heart and a hashtag saying "ARMY is so great," Jungkook expressed his surprise and thanks towards his fans who responded so well, and so fast.
Pleased at Jungkook's fast response and appreciation of their actions, fans replied in varied comments, saying "He's so adorable," "Obba~ I'll buy you a fabric softener," "As expected of World Class Bangtan," "OMG So CUTE." Another netizen
By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com