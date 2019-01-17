BTS Featured on CNN for Their Recent Awards and Performances Along with Hit Title "Singularity"

Yesterday onBTS was featured along with their awarding at Seoul Music Awards, held at Gocheok Skydome on the 15th of January.With headlines reading "K-pop group BTS Wins Big at Seoul Music Awards," the anchor states that "The K pop sensation BTS continues global domination by racking up several new awards at home." Though big for fans, regular Korean citizens, let alone, the viewers of CNN, are rarely exposed to K-pop music award ceremonies, if at all.However, on this day, the High One Seoul Music Awards was broadcast on CNN of all places--all due to BTS. Along with BTS' awarding and pictures of the ceremony, the broadcast also featured BTS' hit title, showing parts of the comeback M/V starring BTS V or Taehyung doing the "clothes rack dance."One of the news anchors is even heard confessing "I'm such a big fan, love their music," and then introducing the song. The anchor continues, introducing BTS's fan club ARMY, along with BTS's success in the United States where they topped the Billboard charts and receiving the Top Social Artist Award twice.A short clip at the end also shows the two anchors conversing with each other and one convincing the other to watch the BTS music videos, streaming, on YouTube, suggesting their hit song. In response to the CNN clip, a netizen uploaded a comment saying "The miss said she's streaming! So should y'all!" revealing pride as an ARMY and BTS fan.Other comments congratulated the anchors taste in music while many revealed both their surprise and awe in the level of influence BTS had. "Yaas! Western validation and relevancy! Only BTS, you've no idea how much this sends," one fan and netizen responded. It seems 2019 will also be a good year for BTS.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com