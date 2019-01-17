BTS M/V Narrative "Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa" Released as an All-New Webtoon Series

BTS's M/V narrative "Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa" is to be released by Naver as an all-new webtoon series.The first establishment of BigHit Entertainment and Naver Webtoon's collaboration webtoonwas released today. The webtoon was published in seven languages in a total of seven different regions including Korea, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia.Naver stated that "By creating a webtoon of the BTS, the worldwide renown idol group, and their M/V narrative we are confident we will provide readers with original content that brings a whole new experience."The series will be based on the narrative of BTS's music videos, a story of a world where the BTS members are characters. BigHIt Entertainment will provide the storyline and the plot while LICO, the naver webtoon company producing the series, will adapt the story and create the animated webtoon.The storyline starts two years after the members have gone their separate ways, when Jin returns from the states, only to realize that his dear friends are all involved in different kinds of trouble. Jin realizes he can turn back time and beginning with Jin the webtoon deals with each of the members' stories, the problems they face, and how their friendship shaped who they are.The first two chapters of the series, along with the prologue, was released this morning, while the rest of the series is scheduled to be released every Thursday, simultaenously in all seven languages, until April. The series is expected to be a total of sixteen chapters.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com