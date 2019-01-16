본문 바로가기

BTS Takes Home 3 Awards at 28th Seoul Music Awards

voomvoom 2019.01.16 14:05
Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt, Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt, Youtube Screenshot

 
BTS walked away from the 28th Seoul Music Awards yesterday, January 15th, at Gocheok SkyDome with three more awards to add to their ever-growing collection.
 
방탄소년단이 15일 서울 고척 스카이돔에서 열린 '제28회 하이원 서울가요대상' 시상식에서 본상을 수상한 후 소감을 밝히고 있다. 제28회 하이원 서울가요대상은 KBS드라마와 KBS조이, KBS W 등을 통해 생중계 되며 빵야TV를 통해 전세계에 온라인 모바일 생중계 된다. 2019. 1. 15. 최승섭기자 thunder@sportsseoul.com

Each time the group was called to win another award, the crowd went crazy. There must have been many ARMYs in the audience, there to support their boys and congratulate them on the spot. BTS was awarded the Grand Prize Daesang, Best Album, and a Bongsang award.
 
Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

 
RM was first to take the mic after receiving the Daesang award and address the crowd. "Thank you to our fans from the bottom of our hearts for presenting this prize to us for a second time, when even receiving it just one time is hard enough for any artist. I don't know if you'll believe me, but we BTS are your fans. Your stories, voices, and energy give us the inspiration for our work." He told their fans to think of all the performances that they have done thus far as a fan letter towards all their fans, and also said, "We are each other's fans and each other's idols."
 
Next, Jungkook said "I want to say thank you to our leader, RM. If it wasn't for hyung, I wouldn't be in BTS. And thank you to all our fans who help us realize how precious life is.
 
Jimin then picked up the mic, saying, "I'll work harder this year to make you all happier. Thank you, I love you!" At the reception of the Bonsang, he expressed his love to ARMY by saying "Borahae!" and pointing at his purple hair.
 
Additionally, J-Hope mentioned the album they are working on currently during his acceptance speech for the Best Album award. "We ask for your anticipation as we are working on a cool new album to get the 2019 Best Album award!"
 
[포토]BTS 제이홉, 미소 가득 엄지척

Each of the members had time at least once to express their love and thanks to ARMY and the people who helped them come so far. Their new album dates have not been released and there is still relatively little information besides a few mentions here and there, but ARMY can be expecting a new album sometime this year.
 
 
Congratulations once again to BTS and all the other prize winners! 
 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

