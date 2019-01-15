TWICE Little Sister Group? JYP Confirms Upcoming Debut of All New Girl Group

JYP Entertainment announced that they were letting out an all-new girl group. "We have completed the filming of the M/V," JYP explained, and is all but waiting to set a debut date.As one of the three major idol production labels in the country JYP Entertainment has had a history of producing successful idol groups. From WONDER GIRLS, who was the first K-pop group to make entry into Billboard, MISS A, and TWICE, each girl group has enjoyed high levels of success. Thus, it is no wonder JYP's newest girl group is receiving high levels of attention.Though JYP has yet to reveal the members, many taking guesses as to who these lucky girls might be. OF the possible candidates, the figures deemed most likely to be included are Sin Ryujin, who came in first place in JTBC's idol program, Huang Yeji who appeared in SBS's star-making program,, and last, but not least, Lee Chaeryeong, who appeared in the Mnet survival programthat produced TWICE. These three ladies are viewed as the most highly likely candidates to be included in JYP's newly debuting girl group.Specifically for Lee Chaeryeong, this debut would make her an active idol at the same time as her sister Lee Chearyeon. The two sisters first appeared on the showand later competed with each other in. The older sister Lee Chaeryeong later switched labels and debuted through Mnent'sas IZ*ONE, and if Lee Chaeryeong also debuts, the two sisters would be actively working in separate idol groups.Huang Yeji, who appeared inhas also garnered much attention, with an already active little fan group, even before her debut. Performing up to three times on the show, Huang Yeji showed herself to be a capable dancer and singer with that extra flair to be a star. Though she dropped out in the middle, her appearance was able to confirm. both to herself and the world her potential as an idol.Who will be the next all new girl group to sweep these times?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com