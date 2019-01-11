BTS DNA Now Reaches 600M Views!

time

have

BTS'shas officially reached over 600 million views on YouTube.Just a few months ago, BTS was the first Korean group to reach a half a billion views (500 million views) with this same song, and in this relatively shortthey managed to reach another milestone and break their own record, adding another 100 million views., the title song to BTS'salbum was released in September of 2017, and reached its 600 million view record as of January 9th at 7:18 PM.Besides just, many other BTS songs have reached hundreds of millions of views. Currently,, and theremix have all passed 400 million views, while, andall passed 300 million views.BTS's next planned event is in just a few days on January 12th and 13th at Nagoya Dome in Japan to continue on their Japanese LOVE YOURSELF dome tour.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com