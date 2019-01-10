BTS JIN Recalls Mocking Comment And Talks About It

Many of fans might be aware of the initial response from netizens about BTS when they first came out. People made fun of them, especially regarding their names.In the latest episode of, BTS assembled in a studio and had a talk about how it was back then when they just made a debut.Jin talked about one of the comments that he still remembers.Jin said, "There were a lot of comments that made fun of us" "I remember one of them that goes 'Dad, what did you do when you were young?' 'Well, I used to be BTS'" "And all the replies to the comment were 'LOL'" he explained. "But now, it's now all changed to 'They are a legend'"This is due to what BTS means in Korean. BTS, which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan, literally means bulletproof boy scouts. The name was extraordinary and came across as somewhat weird to the public, to begin with.However, now that BTS has made their mark not only in their motherland but also in one of the biggest music markets, which is the U.S., the perception has altered big time.Fans said, "I'm so proud" "You never know how things turn out" and so on.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com