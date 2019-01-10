PHOTOS: JIN: The Best Hyung BTS Members Could Ever Ask For

Jin, the eldest member of the seven boys in the Bangtan squad. Jin plays the part of "oldest child" well, always there for all of his dongsaengs. Some even refer to him using the expression "a hyung like Jin hyung."Jin was born on December 4th of 1992. In contrast, the youngest, Jungkook, was born on September 1st of 1997, making it a five year gap between oldest and youngest members in the group.Jin is known for his good looks, and has been famously dubbed "Worldwide Handsome," no doubt much to his pleasure. He himself is very aware of the fact, sometimes so much so that he even embarrasses the other members by playing up his attractiveness.But despite being the oldest, he is also full of his own "aegyo" or cuteness. He shows no shame or holding back when it comes to acting cute around the others, even if it's the youngest!Yoongi, the second oldest and only a year younger, cool as usual, does not always give much thought to Jin's goofiness.But Taehyung, born in 1995 and the second youngest, thoroughly enjoys the cute side of his hyung.Jin is also quite the jokester, not afraid to act silly and be himself in front of other people for the sake of a good laugh.And to other members, he can even act more like a "friend" rather than a "hyung," comfortably interacting with the other members despite the age difference, which can sometimes act as a sort of obstacle in younger-older relationships in Korea. No awkwardness here!While at the same time, he knows how to take care of all the younger members as well. Making food and even kimchi for them or sending them off on their way.He also knows how to keep the others in line.And while even next to the cool, composed, and mature Yoongi, anybody can tell that Jin is the "power hyung" here, and Yoongi also has a hyung he can depend on.More than anything else, Jin has a real heart for not only the work he does, but his team as a whole and each individual member.Jin said, "Going to the Dome, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Charts- these are all really great dreams, but my dream is to continue to perform and do music for a long time with these great friends. We will continue to get better."That's the kind of hyung that a Jin-hyung is.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com