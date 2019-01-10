TWICE DAHYUN's Exceptional Ability To Notice Cameras

Fans always try there best to capture every moment of their favorite idols on their camera. Most of the times, the act of fans taking photos of idols go unnoticed.However, Dahyun of TWICE has a special ability to find where cameras are at. A compilation of footages Dahyun recognizing fans with cameras has gained quiet traction from fans.Let's take a look.This one took me a while to figure out where Dahyun is at. How does she know that from that far and she even had time to wave while passing by. This is amazing.She squints to better see the camera. She even puts effort into finding one. But Nayeon, on the other hand, has no idea what Dahyun is talking about even when she was told that there's a camera!While all other members walk away without even expecting that there would be a camera, Dahyun somehow turns her head around to find one. Maybe it's her gut instinct!She doesn't forget to show love to the camera while she is at it, which makes it virtually impossible for fans to un-love her.In that crowd and from that distance?! Seriously? She can actually get a new job as a camera detector!Like this, Dahyun is so good at acknowledging cameras that people say this is the reason why Dispatch isn't able to catch TWICE off guard.It wouldn't be unreasonable to say that It might have something to do with Dahyun's lively and cheerful personality.What makes this idol's special ability more pleasing is the smile that she always puts on when she recognizes cameras. Hope she keeps on displaying her unique capability to have more fans delighted and make their days!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com