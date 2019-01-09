본문 바로가기

Body

BTS Barbies? Big Hit Signs Contract With Mattel to Create BTS Barbie Dolls

voomvoom 2019.01.09 11:18
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Big Hit

Photo from Big Hit

 
The world's most popular boy band, BTS will appear with whole new features, quite literally, in the form of Barbie dolls, according to a report made this past Monday by Mattel, the American toy company. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
According to the report, Mattel made a contract with Big Hit for a worldwide licensing of the creation of BTS Barbie dolls. "BTS is a pop phenomenon that transcends age, culture, and language and through this collaboration Mattel will work to be a new way for this group to connect and reach out to the world," Mattel reported. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Mattel also explained that "It is a crucial part of our strategy to cooperate with a franchise with global attraction." They also claimed, "With such creative professionalism we are the optimum brand to create BTS goods."
 
Photo from Mattel

Photo from Mattel

 
Mattel announced that the dolls will be based on the members from their Music Video Idol. The final Barbie dolls are scheduled to be released sometime in June. With Mattel's stock price rising by 9%. only a day after the announcement, many agree with Mattel's statement over this collaboration, seeing it as a win-win for both sides. Yet, it is still too early to celebrate and the world can only watch on as BTS continues to rise in new ranks. Whether this Korean boy group can be as successful as in the toy industry is yet to be seen.
 
Photo from BigHit YouTube M/V Idol

Photo from BigHit YouTube M/V Idol

 
By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡