PHOTOS: RED VELVET "Looking for Luvies with Golden Hands" Hilarious Irene Photoshops

RED VELVET's Luvies showcase their superb or rather bizarre photoshop skills as a response to an Instagram post on RED VELVET's official account.Yeri posted a photo on RED VELVET's official Instagram of four of the five members hugging along with a caption that read "We love Reveluv" and a comment asking for a "Luvie with golden hands who can photoshop Joohyun unni into the picture."Luvies responded promptly, submitting photoshopped photos that ranged from natural to cute and some, just downright hilarious. Starting with the most basic ones, here is Irene photoshopped straight in the middle, giving off the illusion that all the other members are giving Irene a big hug.The photos slowly become more and more ridiculous...while some are entirely comical.Here is dancing Irene.Spider...Irene.Winnie the Pooh Irene.Irene...??Of course, can't forget Red Velvet's mascot, Hatnim.Here are some more from more adventurous LuviesWhat..? LOLWhy hello there IreneAnd, the most natural of them all!Yeri responded to these photoshops with...enthusiasm? (That emoticon LOL) "Saw the photos...couldn't expect any less from my luvies hahaha Wow, you guys are just...lovely...Wow."I can't wait for the next opportunity Luvies get to showcase their photoshop skills, can you?