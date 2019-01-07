Why Was BTS V Scanning the Crowd at the End of the Gayo Daejejeon Awards?

A certain fan's video of Taehyung during the end of the MBCheld on January 1st has been getting a lot of attention recently.In the video, V can be seen looking out into the crowd while waving and smiling to fans, no different from the other stars and fellow BTS members on stage.V in particular, however, seems to have something on his mind as he looks out into the crowd of people. Unusually concentrative, he later asks something to the staff on stage.Fans have interpreted the video and came to the conclusion that he probably said, "I don't know where my parents are."After answering V and motioning to the crowd, the friendly staff member helped V search for only a few seconds before apparently finding where his parents were situated.V then gives an energetic wave and seems to shout, "Dad put your hands up!" and then gives a big smile before heading off stage.Fans love seeing this cute, lovable side of their Taetae and his healthy relationship with his parents. His smile is to die for!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com