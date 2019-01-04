본문 바로가기

JIMIN's Sweet Act of Consideration to a Stewardess

voomvoom 2019.01.04 14:12
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jimin fans are going crazy over a post uploaded onto Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site.
 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
According to the user, "Jimin was reading a book on the plane the whole time and left his blanket and pillow all nice and neat when he got off the plane. And normally flight attendants aren't allowed to ask for signatures or anything so I wasn't able to ask Jimin for a signature, but Jimin must have picked up that I was a fan and left his signature on the first seat when he left."
 
The eye witness account was supposedly during BTS's world tour as they were on a plane going to LA. 
 
This sweetness and consideration is just one of the many things people love about Jimin. You can really tell that he is a warm and caring person, and there have been many such sweet instances like this that fans have given firsthand accounts of and caught on camera.
 
Whether it be politely directing an older person in the right direction,
 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
Showing concern for others' safety,
 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
Helping and caring for other members,
 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
Pulling up Jungkook's pants, 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Or just acting like the goofy, sweet, adorable Jimin we know and love. 
 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

