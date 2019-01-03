NU'EST REN's Heartwarming Reaction to a Disabled Fan

..

On January 1st, a certain L.O.Λ.E (NU'EST fan) uploaded a story recounting their younger cousin's experience meeting NU'EST Ren during a fan signing event. The post gathered lots of attention, telling a lovely true story about the sweet interaction between Ren and a special fan of his. The post was long, but we have translated it to English for you, and we encourage you to read until the end!"I became a fan around the end of Dejavu. I'm a newbie fan and my current situation doesn't allow me to act as a truly active fan, but I still love NU'EST more than anyone. The reason I'm writing this post is because of my younger cousin. I think this post will be long, I apologize."My younger cousin is hearing impaired. She can hear faintly if she wears her hearing aid, but she has bad ringing in her ears so she still can't hear well. She wasn't able to adapt to school life and ended up dropping out in middle school. She doesn't go out or make any efforts to meet anyone besides our family. So I started caring for and looking after her more, and without me pushing her, she also became a NU'EST fan because of me."My cousin and I like all five members, but we especially like Minki. You can see all the actions and words that he does for his fans and I think that warm character is why my cousin got to like him so much. She said it was comforting."After only a few months there was a relatively large change in my cousin. She smiled more and became, what should I say, a bit more active? She would even go outside by herself saying she's going to buy the album. My aunt and I were so glad to see her like that."I contemplated for quite a while after their last album came out... and I entered for a chance to go to their fan signing on December 8th. Knowing it was their last fan signing event for this album I spent all the money I had earned and fortunately I was picked and so I gave the opportunity to my cousin as a present. Because I was so glad to see the small changes in my cousin as she started liking NU'EST."It must have taken a lot of courage for my cousin to go by herself and take the subway for around an hour and a half. I was happy just by her doing that...I was working night shift until the end of the signing event so I couldn't see the message that my cousin sent me, but there was a message from her in the middle of it. I didn't know what happened but in the message she said thank you for giving her the chance to meet Minki."I had the next day off so I went to my cousin's house because I wanted to hear how the fan signing was. She said she had wanted to meet Minki so much and when she finally got in front of Minki that day for a second her mind went blank and Minki was saying something but she couldn't respond. She said she was going crazy at the thought of Minki possibly getting frustrated because of her."Tears kept on falling so she lowered her face and Minki, amidst his signing, patted her on the arm and when she looked up she said Minki said "don't cry" with exaggerated enunciation, speaking and moving his mouth very deliberately. My cousin can talk but her pronunciation isn't that accurate... She said she told him what she had practiced saying at home multiple times. Thank you for singing. I can't hear well but I always make sure to watch [what they do]. That she came because she wanted to tell him that. That's what she said. She said she was so nervous that she couldn't speak as well as she normally could."But Minki looked at her tenderly and took her hands and said thank you for coming. Talking slowly and carefully, of course. My cousin said that Minki also looked like he was about to cry, so she cried even more.The coordinators behind them were motioning for them to move along and she said he hurried to write something else for her.So she got down after getting all of her signatures and crying and being all out-of-sorts, and then she finally looked at the message Minki wrote for her and she said she started bawling"She told me that story and then we looked at the signed page and we both started to cry again. We will always love NU'EST. My cousin said that was the warmest attention she had ever receive and she didn't know what to do with herself. It was just a kind gesture of consideration for one person out of all those fans, but I think Minki's kind interest and caring words saved my cousin."I'm only writing this now, a while after the signing event, because my cousin [at first] asked me not to tell anyone. She said she was scared people would talk badly about her, saying things like "how can a deaf person listen to a song" or "how can you like Idols without even knowing songs." She was afraid people would say those things. So I said alright... And then yesterday I was eating with my aunt and cousin and she asked me to upload her fan signing experience on my Twitter."She said she was scared, but she would like other people to know. Because Minki was brave enough to say thank you. She said she wants to let other people know how nice of a person Minki is, and how he can give such warm courage to an 'unfit' person. So that's how I came to write this post."Lastly, to Minki, even though you probably won't see this.Thank you for being the beautiful person you are and singing wonderful songs, and thanks to that, I came to know you and my cousin also got to know you, so thank you. And thank you for making my cousin live again. With you, Minki, and NU'EST being people this kind, I believe you will continue to do well in the future."I will not regret loving NU'EST.Next time, I definitely want to go to a concert together with my cousin. As long as there's a place for us!My cousin and I will always be cheering you on from behind.And thank you to all the L.O.Λ.Es who read this long post."