BTS Throws Back To "No More Romance" And Talks About It

In celebration of the 600th episode of, a special episode is going to be aired on January 3rd at 6 PM local time.This episode is announced to feature BTS watching their own performance ofthat they had onback when they just mad their debut.A preview of the episode has been posted onofficial Twitter account.In the clip, BTS members are seated together in front of a screen, talking about how it used to be back then.-----RM: We're watching THIS?Jin: Is it No More Dream?Jimin: It's so hard to look at myselfJ-Hope: Because Jimin was a hip-hop warrior back thenRM: Who wasn't? What's up with the mask?J-Hope: Yeah! the masked warriorJimin" What's up with the sunglasses?RM: I know right?Jungkook: The hair was the real eyecatcher thoughRM: As a matter of fact, my presence was.J-Hope: Let's watch it now-----The full episode can be watched ontoday at 6 PM today local time.You don't want to miss it!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com