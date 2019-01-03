JIMIN's "Promise" Featured in Malaysian Newspaper??

a solo

BTS Jimin has been featured in the, a popular Malaysian daily newspaper that publishes news articles from Malaysia and around the world.The article, published on January 2nd of the new year, was titled (in English) "The New Single is Full of Promise," referring to Jimin's newest solo release.Malaysian fans were surprised to see the member of BTS printed right their on the magazine.The article apparently talks about Jimin's new solowhile recapping his Tweets that announced its release. It also mentioned RM, saying that the song was a collaboration between the two members, when in fact RM was simply written in the song credits to have helped write the lyrics together with Jimin. At the end of the article, other songs and covers such as, done together with Jungkook, as a cover ofby Justin Bieber.Other fans even tweeted things saying that they "gotta buy this [the newspaper] now" and "how can I get the paper!" No doubt fans everywhere, not just in Malaysia, love seeing their boy Jimin getting recognition in other countries besides Korea around the world, especially forwork. Congratulations to Jimin on his new song!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com