Idols Who Have Been Friends Even Before Debut

We can't live without friends and neither K-pop stars can.There are clear examples of idols who have been friends since they were younger.How many do you know? We have selected a few of them.Let's check them out!1. Song Minho of WINNER and P.OSong Minho of WINNER and P.O of Block B are known to have been friends for 10 years since middle school.Recently on a show calledthat has been gaining massive popularity, they showed the chemistry of real friends, making several clips of the show going viral online.As many fans already know, Song Minho used to be one of the trainees who was set to make debut as Block B alongside P.O. Under the given circumstance, they must have been the only ones to rely on whenever they went through hardships as trainees.They often show up on the same shows and provides viewers with hilarious moments. For instance, P.O recently visited Song Minho onwith Song Minho being completely unaware of it. P.O exposed his friend about his ex-girlfriends, making the studio filled with laughter, while leaving Song Minho devastated.2. BTS V and Jang MoonbokBTS V and Jang Moonbok are known that they used to go to the same high school together.There was one time that a photo of these two friends spending time together was posted. On account of Jang Moonbok's long hair, which was the very cause for people to mistake Jang Moonbok for a woman, a debate whether the person V is with is actually female or not stirred up. Right after the person who was deemed to be a woman was disclosed to be V's old friend, Jang Moonbok, people were relieved and ceased the argument.Also, on a radio show earlier last year, Jang Moonbok shared a story about the crucial moment that he was able to become friends with V.He said, "We are from Daegu. We were in different classes. We randomly met in a restroom for the first time. V stroke a conversation to me that he watched Super Star K and recognizes me. He cheered me up".It made fans realize that their friendship goes a couple years back and showed astonishment that they met in a restroom, which is not so ordinary.3.MAMAMOOand HwasaMAMAMOOand Hwasa are probably one of the most well-known examples of idol friends. It has been often mentioned on a number of shows that they have known each other since they were 14. It was disclosed that in middle school, Hwasa thought thatlooked cool when she swept her hair back while introducing herself, so Hwasa came up toout of the blue and asked her if she wants to be friends with her.These two besties loved to go to karaoke to sing and wanted to become singers. So they used to perform at school festivals and got accepted to the current company as trainees, ending up in the same group which is going places since debut.They still remain as best friends that even got the same tattoos on their neck and ankle as a means to show the friendship. On theirneck, the tattoo says Resonance, presumed to mean their occupation as an artist. And on the ankles, it says, Caddo, which is in Indian, meaning friends, twins, and a person who carries my sorrow on his/her back. The significance of the tattoos utterly explains how close they are as best friends for life.4. ZICO and Block B Park KyungZICO and Block B Park Kyung are another typical example of idol friends. Park Kyung shared an episode he had with ZICO back when they were younger. He said, "I was able to join Thrill Gang that ZICO was part of under the condition of attending a class by proxy".A while ago, there was a news that fans might have found pretty shocking. It was that ZICO is terminating the contract as a member of Block B, the group that he had belonged to since day 1. After the news, Park Kyung mentioned ZICO on his social media saying "Why are you by yourself. The drink tastes somewhat a bit more bitter today. It's just a drink", with a photo of a drink called ZICO sitting on a chair by itself. It seems that ZICO's leaving of the group does not affect their long-term friendship, but is saddening for Park Kyung.Park Kyung also said that he had saved 100 thousand KRW every month for a year to give a present to ZICO who kept presenting him with valuable products.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com