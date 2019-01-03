본문 바로가기

Body

PHOTOS: JUNGKOOK Doesn't Need A Pro Camera to Look Good!

voomvoom 2019.01.03 09:54
Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

 
"Jungkook chewed up the phone camera." That's the phrase Korean ARMYs are using these days, meaning that Jungkook looks good in every picture, including the poor-quality pictures taken from peoples' phones.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Many pictures that get spread around from idols during their concerts are taken with nice cameras, rendering high-quality pictures of the stars in action. But not everyone in the stadium is lugging around a professional camera, and many pictures are taken with phone cameras not near the quality of other pictures.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Such photos of Jungkook in particular, taken off-the-cuff by people's mobile phone cameras, have gained a sort of reputation for still always turning out so well.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Fans say they can't believe how good his features still look despite the low-quality phone pictures. Everything is still so defined and handsome, with ratios and proportions like that, he just can't go wrong apparently!
 
Scroll down for a few more great phone shots of the Golden Maknae! 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

