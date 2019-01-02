본문 바로가기

Body

PHOTOS: BTS Fashion Deets from 2018 Gayo Daejeon

voomvoom 2019.01.02 16:22
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Long gone are the days when it was hard to find fashion "house" brands supporting Idol groups. BTS can often be seen decked out in the latest releases from top, high-end brands!

 
This last year was no different, as we saw as BTS stepped out onto the red carpet to have their pictures taken at the SBS 2018 Gayo Daejeon. That night, each of the members sported outfits in Valentino from head to toe.
 
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
RM
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jungkook
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jimin
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jin
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
V
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Suga
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
J-Hope 
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
During their stage performance later that night as they sang Idol, they each wore a brand cardigan sweater from Alanui.
 
 
RM
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jungkook
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jimin
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jin
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
V
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Suga
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
J-Hope 
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
At other similar events earlier this year and in previous years, BTS has also been seen in Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, and Dior Men's collection. What brand do you think our Bangtan Boys will sport next?
 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

