PHOTOS: BTS Fashion Deets from 2018 Gayo Daejeon

Long gone are the days when it was hard to find fashion "house" brands supporting Idol groups. BTS can often be seen decked out in the latest releases from top, high-end brands!This last year was no different, as we saw as BTS stepped out onto the red carpet to have their pictures taken at the SBS 2018. That night, each of the members sported outfits in Valentino from head to toe.RMJungkookJiminJinSugaJ-HopeDuring their stage performance later that night as they sang, they each wore a brand cardigan sweater from Alanui.RMJungkookJiminJinSugaJ-HopeAt other similar events earlier this year and in previous years, BTS has also been seen in Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, and Dior Men's collection. What brand do you think our Bangtan Boys will sport next?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com