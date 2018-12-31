BTS Members Have a Picture Relay for V's Birthday

BTS members had a Twitter picture-uploading relay in celebration of their fellow member Taehyung's birthday yesterday on December 30th.The first member to ring in the celebration was none other than Jimin. He uploaded a few pictures of Taehyung and a selfie of them together, also saying that he wanted to upload a funny bad picture of him, but he didn't think V would ever see him again if he did! I wonder what the picture could have been...Next, J-Hope posted three pictures of them, saying "My little bro, our Taehyung-i, happy birthday!"Suga also left a quick message of good birthday wishes after waking up, and RM uploaded a picture of V's BT21 character, Tata.Jungkook was next to post, with a simple "happy birthday Taehyung-ssi" and a goofy video of V dancing.Jin was last in the group to post, uploading a picture of V wearing a hat and sunglasses, leaving the comment "Happy birthday to our Taehyung, you have impeccable fashion. - Jin"And lastly, after the day had come to a close and everyone had given Taehyung the best wishes for his birthday, Jimin uploaded one last picture, thanking ARMY for all of their birthday wishes for the fellow BTS member.A BTS birthday would not be complete without ARMY! It was great to see all the members and ARMY coming together to celebrate. Happy belated birthday to Taehyung again!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com