Photo Of V That Fans Had Been Longing For Eventually Released

voomvoom 2018.12.31 15:08
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
A fan took a photo of V and released a preview of it on June 2016.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Enormous interest in the photo was aroused and fans wanted an actual high-quality photo. Sadly, the wish wasn't granted.
 
But later that year, the photo was used for V's birthday advertisement and was even used for a blanket.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Fans had thought that their long cherished desire wouldn't come true. However, after precisely 936 days, the photo that fans had been aspiring to own was uploaded on Twitter in celebration of V's birthday.
 
 
Fans said, "I'm so blessed to have this photo" "I'm going to hang it on the wall" and so on.
 
Now, let's appreciate the photo that contains the charming appearance of V that fans had craved for so long.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com  
