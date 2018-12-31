Photo Of V That Fans Had Been Longing For Eventually Released

A fan took a photo of V and released a preview of it on June 2016.Enormous interest in the photo was aroused and fans wanted an actual high-quality photo. Sadly, the wish wasn't granted.But later that year, the photo was used for V's birthday advertisement and was even used for a blanket.Fans had thought that their long cherished desire wouldn't come true. However, after precisely 936 days, the photo that fans had been aspiring to own was uploaded on Twitter in celebration of V's birthday.Fans said, "I'm so blessed to have this photo" "I'm going to hang it on the wall" and so on.Now, let's appreciate the photo that contains the charming appearance of V that fans had craved for so long.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com