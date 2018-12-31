JIMIN Shows Off His Abs at KBS Song Festival!!

BTS made their appearance as an entire group on the KBS Song Festival just a few days ago on December 28th. During their stage performance, Jimin lifted up his shirt and the fans lifted their voices.What's more, even though his abs alone stir up quite the lively conversation, fans have noticed a little bit of ink peeking out from under his lifted up shirt.The lettering in question was actually first spotted four years ago at the 2014 MAMA performance, where Jimin showed off two tattoos that were assumed to be fake, one in Chinese going down the left side of his abs, and another on his right ribcage that says "NEVER MIND." Looking back, it was thought to have been hinting at their future song,, that came out in 2015.The same tattoo was seen again earlier in 2018, and again through many of his shirts. This time it was thought to perhaps hint to a comeback that ties back into their past, but it appears that it actually may not have been a fake tattoo from the start.With the tattoo's re-occurrence again at their KBS Song Festival performance, fans are now convinced that this tattoo must be the real deal. Whether it was temporary at first and then Jimin got it done for real, or whether it was real from the beginning, we may never know. We do know, however, that fans are supportive of Jimin's choices regardless. Fans have left respectful and loving comments and tweets showing that they will always stand behind him.There you have it, folks. It all happened at this year's KBS Song Festival, where Jimin blessed his fans' eyes with his abs and all but confirmed the presence of his rumored tattoo. Fake or not, and whatever his motivations, Jimin fans will love him until the end!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com