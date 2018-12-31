BTS Astonishes Audience With Their Considerate Performance

A few days ago,took place.The grand finale of the event was made with a song, sung by Kim Yeonja. It's a song that has gotten massive popularity in Korea as an extraordinary mixture of teuroteu and EDM.When the song reached the first hook, a curtain placed behind Kim Yeonja opened and all the K-pop artists who were at the festival showed up.Since the song has such a lively and vigorous vibe, all of them danced to it and had fun.Among all, BTS stood out with their dance moves. BTS Choreographed to the song, in the exact same manner as how the original backup dancers of the song danced.Fans presume that they prepared it in advance knowing that Kim Yeonja was going to sing without dancers in the back since it wouldn't have been possible for them to dance in sync if they hadn't practiced beforehand.Their thoughtful act turned into a nice performance that surely spiced up the finale.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com