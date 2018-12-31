"This Is For ARMY" JIMIN Releases First Self-Produced Song "PROMISE"

At midnight, as the clocks turned to 12 at the start of New Year's Eve here in Korea, Jimin posted a tweet on the BTS Twitter announcing the release of his new solo,The tweet reads, "You all waited a long time, didn't you?I've finally gotten to release my self composed song.It's a song for me, but it's also a song for all of you.It's my first time and it's far from perfect, but please listen to it a lot.Thank you to all of you ARMYs who waited."Jimin'sis his first non-album solo single, as he has made other songs such asandon other BTS albums. The song was released on the BTS Soundcloud and on the BTS BigHit blog. According to the credits posted on the blog, RM helped Jimin with the lyrics, and Slow Rabbit assisted with composition and arrangement. V helped take pictures for the artwork.ARMYs and Jimin fans especially have been going nuts over the release, bursting with pride for Jimin and his hard-earned release and leaving comments like, "The song is so beautiful in its melody and the lyrics, and also the intention. You have worked so hard," and "I promise," posted along with pictures of their hands with the pinky finger up in the symbol of a promise.Although no official announcements were made leading up until the song's release, fans have now gathered evidence from previous interviews and conversations that hinted at Jimin's song.Here, at a recent appearance on the SBS Gayo Daejun, Jimin made a comment saying that they would be sure to keep their promise to do well this next year, and at the end the announcer stressed the word "promise," telling all the members to strike a promise pose for their pictures.Again, in this clip of Jimin and RM talking, Jimin mentions that he has already been working on a song for a few months at that time, and confesses his concerns saying that he always thinks there could be something better. RM comforts him, saying that he is doing well.It's always fun to look back and see the hints that were given leading up to a song's release! And now that it's finally out, how about going to the BTS Soundcloud and giving it a listen to for yourself?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com