G-DRAGON And CHANYEOL Plays Seesaw Game On Instagram With Followers

G-dragon and Chanyeol of EXO had a close game on who has the most followers on Instagram.G-dragon had maintained the first spot as a Korean celebrity with the most Instagram followers since 2014. However, on the 27th, Chanyeol, with 16,171844 followers surpassed GD who had 16,16183 followers at that time, taking over the first place by a narrow margin.But soon, As of this morning, GD had approximately 16.2 million followers, meaning that G-dragon becomes eligible for the title again.Currently, both celebrities have 16.2 million followers. It means that in the near future, the ranking might alter and the competition is going to be more fierce without the celebs realizing it.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com