The Only Korean Artist to Make it On the LA Times' Top 10 Songs of the Year??

V's solo song,, is gaining attention in the United States as one of the top songs of the year, according to the Los Angeles Times.BTScame in at fourth place under the article from the reputed LA Times, as well as in The San Diego Union-Tribune, titled, "Best of 2018: The 10 (or so) songs that demanded to be replayed, featuring Cardi B, Ariana Grande, John Mayer and Sophie" on December 24th.Although definitely not the most popular song BTS has ever made, or even just from the album, V's solo and cover songmade the list, calling it the "most arresting song" from the group. As anyone who has listened to the song will know, it features that unique voice particular to V with breathy vocals and a slow, steady beat in an R&B fashion, that brings thoughts reminiscent of D'Angelo and Luther Vandross, two notable American R&B singers. The song was not only the only Korean song listed, but it also took the ranks along with other works from fellow world-famous artists including Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Drake.V'swas released this last May as a cover song of their third regular album,. Although the songreceived much more recognition, making it onto the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 list,was singled out as the list's recommended song. V's soulful single received much praise, especially as he was compared to such high-esteemed R&B artists.British composer Charlie J. Perry produced the song, and once stated in an interview that V tackled the song with such perfection that left him speechless. Korean songwriter Yoon Jong Shin also stated on a YouTube video that "V's voice is extremely attractive. Gaining inspiration from V's voice, I was able to compose the song for BTS."Each member in BTS has their own special place, and just in time for his birthday, V got his own special recognition. If you haven't heard it already, how about going to listen tofor yourself?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com