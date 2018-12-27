JENNIE's Dumpling-Like Cheeks That Fans Fell For

On the 25th, Jennie'sep.5-1 was released.Ever since the release of Jennie's track, YG has been uploading V-logs of Jennie's daily life as a solo artist.While all episodes ofhave gained massive attention from fans, this episode, especially, contains a moment that makes it irresistible for fans to adore her.In the clip, while Jennie was getting ready in a waiting room to shoot a video, Jennie ate chicken skewers.Right when she took a bite of the food, her cheek inflated and became chubby, making it look like a dumpling.Even though it was just for a brief moment, fans have shown enthusiastic reactions to Jennie's cute appearance.Fans have commented, "She is so adorable" "I want to pinch the cheek" and so on.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com